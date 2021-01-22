Despite all the tumult and challenges that 2020 presented, Monadnock Habitat for Humanity was very blessed to have completed a new home in Keene. The keys, and an interest-free mortgage, were handed over on a beautiful October day to a proud and deserving “Partner Family”!
We’re asking for your help once again to make the dream of home ownership a reality for another local family. Our board of directors recently launched a new fundraising campaign and land search effort with the goal of building again this year.
Our biggest challenge is finding suitable land in which to build. Can you help? Do you know of a buildable lot that could be donated or sold to us at a favorable price?
Please let us know by calling 357-8474 or email monadnockhabitat@myfairpoint.net.
Charitable donations may also be sent to Monadnock Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 21, Keene, NH 03431.
Thank you in advance for your consideration. Let’s pray that 2021 ends up a truly Happy New Year!
MATT KEENAN
President, Board of Directors
Monadnock Habitat for Humanity