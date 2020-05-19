I have recently spent four weeks at Pheasant Wood Center, a nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Peterborough. The rehabilitation and the overwhelming majority of the medical personnel are highly professional and helpful, and a few nurses and LNAs go far beyond the call of duty, anticipating patients’ needs and offering truly compassionate friendship.
These seven Registered Nurses and Licensed Nurses’ Aides are outstanding professionals:
RN Clay
RN Casey
RN Mary Anne
LNA Laura
LNA Karly
LNA Jessica
LNA CeCé
I have serious concerns about the center’s management, however.
Pheasant Wood officials arranged for me to share a room on the third floor. Although my roommate was obviously sick with a cold, I was not permitted to move to another room. Both my roommate and I asked several times that she be tested for COVID-19, and I repeated my request to relocate, but all requests received the same reply: “That won’t be necessary.”
After a week a doctor examined her and gave her an antibiotic. She continued to have free range of the facility., and I contracted her illness.
For a fortnight my roommate and I slept only three feet apart while she coughed and sneezed uncontrollably. Finally she was tested, and we were quarantined in separate rooms. The move was called an “extraordinary protection,” as if the management had acted promptly to prevent my roommate’s sickness from spreading. Quite the contrary. The entire staff knew that she was seriously ill. Even so, she had had free range of the facility for more than two weeks, putting the entire Pheasant Wood community in jeopardy.
The only thing „extraordinary“ about the measure was the outrageous delay in providing treatment for her and protection for others. No measures were taken to protect residents from the coronavirus — no masks, no social distancing. Daily entertainment continued for large groups. They were served three meals a day in the Solarium on tables for four placed four feet apart.
The reckless, unprofessional behavior of the Pheasant Wood management is unconscionable.
ANNE LUNT
Temple