Across New Hampshire, working families’ access to affordable childcare has been a top concern. The pandemic has severely exacerbated this crisis, causing staffing shortages, squeezing families’ wallets, and putting childcare out of reach for many.
That is why the Keene State College collaboration with the Monadnock United Way is so important to expand the quality and quantity of early childhood educators across not only the Monadnock Region, but the Granite State.
Thanks to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s advocacy for New Hampshire, legislation recently signed into law includes $1 million in federal funding to increase access to high-quality birth to age 5 childcare in Cheshire and Hillsborough counties.
This program will expand the pool of qualified early childhood educators by fast-tracking education and certification processes. Providing a path to affordable training and professional development for new and current educators, this partnership will increase retention and recruitment of early childhood employees.
Such funding is key to expanding access to childcare across the region.
It is critical that our families have the affordable and high-quality options they deserve. Boosting the number of available providers will help to mitigate waitlists and reopen vacant classroom space.
A larger, trained workforce is a giant, positive step in the right direction.
We are proud to spearhead this effort to expand much-needed childcare for Granite State families and ensure educators can enjoy long-lasting, rewarding careers.
It will take a team, to be sure, but we look forward to the meaningful work that we as partners in this effort will do together.
DEIRDRE McPARTLIN
Director of Child Development Center, Keene State College