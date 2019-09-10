We are in a stretch of truly glorious weather and the stage is set for one of those perfect New England Septembers: warm sunny days, brilliant blue skies, crisp evenings hinting at the fall to come. The weekends are packed with activities from festivals to farmers markets and the trails are mercifully bug free. Can you imagine if you had to spend this coming month stuck in your home, looking out at the sun but only being able to experience it from your front stoop? What if you were too worried with how to get this week’s groceries to be able to enjoy the last weeks of warmth, or too immersed in isolation that the thought of joining a crowd filled you with anxiety?
Far too many residents of the Monadnock Region are experiencing these realities. Those without reliable transportation or a strong support network find the joy of living at home in New England transformed into a daunting and seemingly insurmountable struggle.
The Neighbors-In-Deed program, through Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center, aims to provide some assistance to lessen that struggle for seniors, adults with disabilities, and veterans and military family members. With just one to two hours a week, our volunteers help provide a solution for how a person will get to the store, pharmacy, and perhaps more importantly, combat social isolation and loneliness.
If you prefer a more episodic schedule and have some fix-it skills, you may be interested in becoming one of our “Handyman” volunteers. These volunteers provide assistance with those small, but necessary jobs that come with living at home, such as changing a light bulb, installing grab bars, fixing a step, weatherizing old, leaky New England windows, or moving AC window units now that the warm days are giving way to cooler temperatures.
We will be offering a volunteer training for Neighbors-In-Deed on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Keene. If you are interested in learning how you can help one of your neighbors remain living independently in their own home or would like to attend our training, please reach out to Jazmin Belcoure at 283-1681 or email jbelcoure@mfs.org. Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center is a program of Monadnock Family Services, a Monadnock United Way Agency.
