National 4-H Week is Oct. 6-12, 2019. What is 4-H? It just might be your first class at the University of New Hampshire! Did you know that you do not have to be old enough to go to college to be part of the University of New Hampshire? Anybody between the ages of 5 and 18 can belong to 4-H and 4-H is UNH’s Cooperative Extension youth program. You can have lots of fun while learning a lot of different things in 4-H.
The emblem of 4-H is a four-leaf clover with an “H” in every leaf. The letters stand for HEAD, HEART, HANDS, and HEALTH; the foundation of the 4-H program. 4-H youth develop: Head-clearer thinking, decision making, knowledge through life; Heart-greater loyalty, strong personal values, positive self-concept, concern for others; Hands-larger service, workforce preparedness, useful skills, science and technology; Health-better living, healthy lifestyles.
Are you looking for a place where your children can learn about becoming, competent caring adults? Maybe the 4-H program is for you! In Cheshire County we have many animal science clubs where kids can learn about animals without even owning one. Youth in Cheshire County are learning about poultry, sheep, goats, beef cattle, dairy cattle, horses, and small animals. Many of these youth are not only learning about them, but also helping take care of them and maybe even learning how to show them. In the Cheshire County 4-H Program we have an active lease program for animal lovers who are unable to have their own. We also have clubs where youth are learning about Robotics, Science and Healthy Living. 4-Hers learn many life skills while participating in 4-H projects. Not only do they learn about their project, they learn responsibility, managing resources, record keeping, cooperation, decision making along with many other life skills. 4-H also gives youth opportunities to showcase their communication skills through demonstrations, public speaking, displays and posters.
If you are interested in learning more about this excellent opportunity for yourself or your children, contact the Cheshire County 4-H Office at 352-4550, or visit on the web at http://extension.unh.edu/Counties/Cheshire/Cheshire.htm.
In the meantime… We are Inspiring Kids to Do.
ANDREA SAWYER
UNH Cooperative Extension
33 West St.
Keene