On Feb. 5, Monadnock Regional Middle School students attended a play about drug/alcohol abuse prevention presented by the Improbable Players, a theater company of young men and women who are all in long-term recovery as well as being professional actors. “Running on E” explored how friendships and work life can be affected by substance abuse.
After the performance, the actors shared their personal stories, followed by a question and answer discussion session. Students were able to ask questions about the performers, the play, substance abuse, or issues they were dealing with.
At the conclusion of the program, one of the actors asked the students and staff to raise their hands if they knew of anyone in their family, friends, school, or community that was affected by substance abuse. 99 percent of hands were raised!
On behalf of the Monadnock Regional Middle High School Wellness Committee, I’d like to thank the Roger’s Foundation for providing the funding that made this program possible and bringing its powerful, meaningful, and relevant program to our middle school students. This would not have been possible without your dedication and the foundations generosity.
With my sincerest appreciation,
JEANNINE LeCLERC
Monadnock Regional Middle High School
Integrations Specialist
Wellness Committee