All it takes is an hour!
For the 19th consecutive year, the Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center and our dedicated America Reads volunteers will stand ready to work hand-in-hand with classroom teachers at area schools and Early Learning & Head Start Centers to help these young students who struggle with their reading. Volunteers spend anywhere from 1-3 hours each week under the supervision of a classroom teacher providing small groups or one-on-one interactions. Here’s what a couple of teachers have to say:
“Having a volunteer has been wonderful for our classroom. The kids look forward to her coming each week — and she brings the most amazing read aloud stories (from her own personal library). She is wonderful with working with a student one on one or in small groups. She is willing to take on any activity that I ask her to do (reading, word work, spelling, etc). It’s been great to have my struggling readers have someone else listen to them read and they are able to get immediate feedback. They look forward to being able to read to our volunteer.”
“America Reads provides support and assistance to all students in the development of their reading fluency and other necessary skills to succeed in reading. America Reads volunteers offer a helping hand to students who are both struggling and exceeding in reading. Reading aloud, reading with students, and talking about stories helps stem a love for learning and books.”
The Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center invites interested men and women, ages 55-plus to consider becoming an America Reads volunteer to help children struggling with reading. We are currently seeking volunteers to work with children in our Early Learning and Head Start programs. We have one to two slots available in these towns; Dublin, Keene, Peterborough and Winchester, as well as Head Start in Swanzey, Ashuelot and Drewsville and Jaffrey. In order to provide this amazing service to the students in all of these schools, we need more volunteers from throughout the Monadnock Region to join.
You can make a difference in the future of a child. Prior to the training classes, volunteers will complete an interview and application process. All volunteers will also undergo criminal background and reference checks. If you would like to volunteer in this program, please call the RSVP office at 283-1686 for more information and to schedule an interview.
PAT DIXE
America Reads Coordinator
Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center is a program of Monadnock Family Services, a Monadnock United Way agency.