The Land Trust Accreditation Commission recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. The Monadnock Conservancy is pleased to announce it is applying for renewal of accreditation. The Conservancy, which serves the 39 towns of southwestern New Hampshire, was the first land trust in New Hampshire and one of only 39 land trusts nationwide to be originally awarded this designation in 2008.
Accreditation is a mark of excellence among the 1,500 land trusts in the United States. Applicants must complete a rigorous questionnaire demonstrating adherence to 12 standards and 55 indicator practice elements, and submit some 50 attached documents. From these, the Land Trust Accreditation Commission conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs.
The application also invites letters of support and public comment, and a public comment period is now open. The Commission accepts signed, written comments on pending applications, and comments must relate to how the Monadnock Conservancy complies with national quality standards that address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards, see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.
To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila St., Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Comments on the Conservancy’s application need to be submitted by July 31, 2019. This is the best opportunity for people to share their views on the Conservancy’s role in local land conservation. Everyone is encouraged to submit comments.
Sincerely,
RYAN OWENS
Executive Director
