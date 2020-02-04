The Monadnock Civil Conversation group and the Keene Public Library are cosponsoring a civil conversation event on Feb. 15 at the library at Heberton Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. A similar event was held last September, and participants asked that we do this several times a year.
About a dozen local residents have been having civil conversations every month since January 2017. Our group ranges from people on the far right to the far left and in-between. We have developed guidelines and norms that have enabled us to listen to each others’ views on topics ranging from immigration, health care, abortion, income inequality, and many more. The goal of our meetings is not to debate or to try to persuade the “other” side that they are wrong. Rather our goal, as I put it humorously at the first meeting, is to understand how an otherwise seemingly intelligent person could have such different views.
At the meeting we will explain our process, and then participants will have a chance to have a facilitated conversation with a small group of people. There will be discussion afterward which will include the process of forming groups of your own.
While most of us would say that our political views have changed little because of the conversations, we have come to realize that we have many values in common, for example, we all want freedom of speech, and a country with fair elections and equal opportunity for success.
So come to see for yourself how civil conversation is possible, and how you can use this framework to talk with relatives or friends that you have been avoiding because of being on “opposite sides.”
Contact Tom Bassarear with questions: tombassarear@gmail.com. Registration is recommended (so that we have a rough idea of how many are coming) but not required.
TOM BASSAREAR
