GoSTEM is a summer program offered through Keene State College’s “Kids on Campus.” It is geared towards middle- and high school girls. They had such a great week learning all about STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math! This year the girls learned about communication technology. How do radios, fiber optics and cell phones really work? They explored concepts of wave transmission and the evolution of optical communication through hands-on activities. Women STEM professionals with experiences in these technologies Zoomed in to share their careers. Our campers learned how people communicated in the past, present and how they will communicate in the future. They learned how to use a soldering gun to build an AM and FM radio which they took home at the end of the week.
GoSTEM was taught by a team of extraordinary instructors. Thank you Dr. Lisa Hix, Dr. Sarah McGregor, Susan Romano and Phyllis Marinoff. You all made the teaching profession proud!
So many businesses, civic organizations, foundations and individuals financially supported GoSTEM. Thank you all for helping make this week happen!
Corning Net Optic, C&S, Savings Bank of Walpole, Mascoma Bank, Moore Nanotechnology Systems, AbTech, Hitchner Manufacturing, Riki and Mitch Greenwald, Douglas Toy, Keene Kiwanis, Hypertherm, Brown Foundation, GZA GeoEnvironmental and Keene AAUW (American Association of University Women).