The Mariposa Museum at 26 Main St. in Peterborough has a new roof. A crew from Guyer & Son arrived the day before the snowstorm of Dec. 17, stripped off all the old shingles, and reshingled by the end of the day.
This project was made possible by the tax credit program administered by the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority, or CDFA. These local businesses pledged and bought the tax credits that funded the roofing project: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC, SoClean, Raynor Dental and Spoonwood Dental Partners, the Kapiloff Insurance Agency and Perry Family Dental Care.
Mariposa is most grateful to the N.H. CDFA for awarding us this grant and to our business partners who are helping us to keep our building, our collection and our visitors safe and dry! We also thank the selectboard of the town of Peterborough for their letter of support in the grant application to CDFA.
Mariposa’s mission is to foster peace, global awareness and understanding across cultural boundaries. Mariposa builds bridges, and in a region with so many covered bridges, it now has a solid roof.
Sincerely,
DAVID BLAIR
Member,
Mariposa Board of Directors
26 Main St.
Peterborough