This is an open letter to all Keene or Cheshire County Nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporations serving children.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene still has grant funds available to assist in funding children’s programs in our area. The grants generally range from $250 to $1,000, and we have funds available before the end of our fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2021.
All applications must be made through our website, http://keenekiwanis.org. Filing instructions are explained on that site by following the appropriate links. Depending on the number and size of the grant applications submitted, we may be able to fund several grants. Preference will be given to grant applications received prior to Sept. 1, 2021. We encourage you to prepare your application now. The application is simple and easy to complete.
The grant funds must serve children in Keene or Cheshire County. You will be required to document your IRS 501(c)(3) status. In a change from previous years, we will only accept applications which are filed electronically on the website both now and in future years.
CARL ALLEN
Keene Kiwanis Club