We are planning our 40-year reunion for July of this year. We want everyone in our class to know. If you know anyone who graduated with us or started with us, or if they are deceased, if they aren’t on social media please let them know (except the deceased) they can contact the 1981 40th reunion committee: Dan Cohen, David Barrett, Rhonda Lake, Gordon Daniels, Marcie (Hall) Black, Susan (Clukay) Pachalis, Doug May, Andy Filliot or me, Tina Downing.
P.S. It’s very important to us that everyone is contacted and we also want to remember those who are no longer with us.
CHRISTINA DOWNING
Keene High School class of 1981 Reunion Committee
Marlborough