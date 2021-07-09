Classmates of the Keene High School Class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th Reunion Sept. 24, 25 and 26, 2021. On Friday night, Sept. 24, there will be an informal social (cash bar) at the Italian Club, 97 Wood St., from 5-10 p.m. The 50th Reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5-11 p.m. at the Keene Country Club, 755 West Hill Road, with cocktails (cash bar), dinner, dancing and a fun photo booth. Cost will be $25 per person. On Sunday, Sept. 26, there will be a casual picnic at the Keene Elks Camp, 266 East Surry Road, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Invitations will be mailed to classmates during the month of August. Please contact any of the following Planning Team Members with any questions: Jon Baldvins at jonbaldvins@gmail.com; David Orgaz at dorgaz@masiello.com; Mitchell Shakour at mitchell@shoppernews.com; Sue Silver at flamingosilver@yahoo.com; Deb Rousseau at igband@comcast.net; Gary Wheelock at gwheelock53@aol.com
If you know the whereabouts of any of the following classmates, please contact one of the Planning Team Members listed above so we can make sure he or she receives an invitation:
Mary Jane Alexander, Ronald Barnett, Lucinda Bouffard, DeeDee Buffum (Russell), Guy Chace, Debbie Chamberlain (Smith), Nancy Comerford (Krochmal), Robert Cordner, Thomas Croteau, Margaret Davis, Michael Devins, Jon Duffy, Karen Durward, Lisa Farina, Monica Farrell, Mark Goodell, Stephen Hartwell, William Hyatt, William Jackson, Barbara McTague, Gary Merrill, Terry Moore, Linda Morton, Patricia Pembroke, Paul Pembroke, Susan Pockett (St. Cyr), Judith Rhoades, Joseph Rosinski, Randy Saari, Nancy Salmon, Mark Simpson, Robert Steiner, Douglas Stone, Cheryl Towsley, Diane Venne, Gale Woodward, Gavin Wright.
DEBORAH ROUSSEAU
West Palm Beach, Fla.