Keene Elks Lodge has been awarded the Beacon Grant from Elks National Foundation for the past seven years. The funds have been used to aid the children, parents and staff of the Keene Head Start School. This school is aimed at providing a positive educational environment for the underprivileged children in the area.
Over the years the monies have been used to sponsor extracurricular activities for the children; some examples are trips to the Cheshire Children’s Museum, Stonewall Farm, and the Colonial Theater. We also have sponsored the children’s family day and brought in entertainment to the classrooms. The Elks were responsible for starting a food pantry for the families who needed assistance. We purchased much-needed classroom books and supplies, and one year, built a shade pavilion for their playground.
This year we intended to continue to help the school and also include Swanzey Head Start as well. Before we were able to implement the planned activities COVID-19 closed the schools for the semester. ENF amended their guidelines, and we were able to donate the funds to a local charity aiding in the pandemic crisis. We chose Feeding Tiny Tummies, a local nonprofit whose mission was to send home meal packages for families on weekends when the children were not receiving meals at school.
Feeding Tiny Tummies was started by Jen Dassau, a family advocate for area Head Start Programs. She is the daughter of Keene Elk Butch Knox. She has since branched out to include families from other schools as well. When the virus closed all schools, her volunteers amped up the program to send home five meals per week per family. Tiny Tummies is currently supplying 10,000 meals a week to community families, 2,394 of these are going to 171 Head Start participants and their families.
I am very proud to be able to assist this worthy program in our community. It is another way to show that “Elks Care. Elks Share.”
LINDA JACOBSON
Beacon Grant Coordinator
22 Boston Place,
Keene