Last December The Keene Chorale brought live choral music safely back to Keene with its sold out performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” This spring we are forging ahead with the New England premiere of the rarely heard oratorio “The Ordering of Moses” by R. Nathaniel Dett at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at Keene High School under the baton of Music Director Cailin Marcel Manson.
Dett (1882-1943), a noted Black Canadian-American composer, used spirituals and gospel songs as his inspiration for this work which tells of the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt.
The Chorale will be joined by the Clark University Chamber Choir, the New England Repertory Orchestra, and nationally recognized African-American soloists Maria Clark, soprano, Crystal Charles, mezzo soprano, Albert Lee, tenor, and Richard Lindsey, baritone.
We couldn’t perform something of this importance without the generosity of individuals in the community, over 70 area businesses, and support from several grants which include a 2021 Alfred Nash Patterson grant from Choral Arts New England as the Saxton Family grant for 2021, as well as grants from The N.H. Charitable Foundation’s Putnam Foundation, and The Frederick Smyth Institute of Music.
To purchase tickets for The Keene Chorale’s performance of “The Ordering of Moses,” contact us at 603-357-1534 or visit keenechorale.org to order tickets online.
Dett’s work is an emotional story that The Chorale is excited to bring to the region. The oratorio is scored for a full orchestra that creates a theatrical backdrop for the spiritual songs and melodies used.