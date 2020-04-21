Like the rest of the Monadnock region’s performing arts community, The Keene Chorale has canceled its spring performance in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
We would like to express our wholehearted thanks to our members for their efforts, as well as to the local business community for their support of The Chorale’s May 10 concert. Given the severe financial strain these businesses are experiencing, our gratitude is all the more heartfelt.
The Chorale looks forward to performing Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Until then we live in hope that all of us come though these dark times safely, to make and enjoy music again.
KATE RANTILLA
944 Mountain Road
Jaffrey