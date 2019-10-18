Join the Dublin to Harrisville Community Walk for Recovery and help reframe how communities think about substance use disorders (alias addiction) and recovery. Help raise appreciation for the fact that recovery is possible, happens in many ways, and that the community is an important part of the solution.
Mary Drew of Reality Check said, “Recovery is having a job. Recovery is having a place to live and a community to belong to.” We should encourage those working toward recovery and help them get back into the mainstream. Recovery must be a public health process with a goal for reintegration, not a criminal justice issue that marginalizes people with SUD without treating their problems.
Walkers can sign up online at MonadnockRotary.org, or join us at The Dublin School on Sunday, Oct. 20, with sign-in between 12:30 and 1 p.m. when we’ll proceed 3 miles (mostly downhill) to the Harrisville Granite Mill Community Room. Transportation back to Dublin School will be provided.
Don’t want to walk? Come directly to Harrisville’s Granite Mill exhibits and talks from 1-4 p.m. where regional and local recovery and prevention agencies will be on hand to discuss how communities can support those in recovery as they rebuild productive lives. Speakers and panel discussion will start at 2:30 p.m.
Come learn what communities can do to help change the tide of our opioid crisis. Visit http://MonadnockRotary.org for info. The Community Walk for Recovery is a Monadnock Rotary Club event.
Hope to see you on Sunday!
HARRY WOLHANDLER, Event Chair
Monadnock Rotary Club