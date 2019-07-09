The 19th annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse was a festive and patriotic occasion enjoyed by a standing-room only audience. The events that followed — open houses at the Little Red Schoolhouse, Monadnock 4 Fire Museum & Melville Academy, the presence of Jaffrey’s antique 1931 Seagrave fire engine and Jaffrey’s 16-Engine 2 and the Ice Cream Social in the Horsesheds — were fitting complements.
The sponsoring groups would like to thank all those who participated and helped out:
Welcome: Bruce Hill, Jaffrey Historical Society.
Presentation of the Declaration: Logan Hoctor and Ethan Hutchinson.
Readers of the Declaration (in order of appearance): Marc Tieger, David Hedman, Casey Leach, Charlie Turcotte, Tonya Marshall, Steve Gehlbach, Linda Grant Reiman, Bill Raymond, Barbara Danser, Tim Dupuis, Joel Proulx, Peachie Chalke, Bill Oswalt, David Jeffries, Joanne Buck, Jack Belletete, Marcie Manning, Rick Stein, Samantha Newton, Becky Newton, Ethan Donaway, Sam Greene, Chuck Saunders, Frank Sterling, Harrison Wagner, Mabel Bergeron, Sheila Bergeron, Nicholas Krause, Marcus Wagner, David Chamberlain, Deborah Thurber, Jon Frederick, Owen Houghton, Bernie Hampsey, Judy Zola, Peter Russell, Joe Manning, Helen Wagner and Bob Schaumann.
Reader coordination: Caroline and Clay Hollister.
Piano: Louise Watson.
Leading us in ‘Yankee Doodle’: Bill Raymond.
Bell ringing: Ethan and Harrison Wagner.
Flowers: Claire Bean, Nancy Belletete, Jane Cunningham and Ann Royce.
Handout and Numbers: Rob Stephenson.
Sound system (lent by the Amos Fortune Forum): Sean Driscoll.
Little Red Schoolhouse: Jacqueline Johnson.
Seagrave Fire Engine: Bill Driscoll.
16-Engine 2: Chief David Chamberlain and Jaffrey Firefighters.
Monadnock 4 Fire Museum: Bill Driscoll, Bruce Hill, Dave Kemp, Joe Manning and Charlie Turcotte.
Melville Academy: Ken Campbell and Kit Schiele.
Refreshments: Skip Cornelius, Janet Grant, Gunilla Johanson, Patty Scholl.
ROBERT STEPHENSON
For the co-sponsors: Jaffrey Historical Society, Jaffrey Center Village, Improvement Society, Jaffrey Historic District Commission, Selectmen’s Meetinghouse Committee