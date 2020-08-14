I want to give a shout out to my son, Joseph “Joey” Wilson, for his service to our great country!
Joey graduated in June, from Keene High School. Joey has always wanted to join our armed forces. On his kindergarten graduation program, it lists “What I want to be when I grow up” Joey Wilson — ARMY RANGER. Well, on Monday, Aug. 4, at 0815, Joey climbed into his recruiter’s silver pickup truck and left Marlborough to start his dream.
I am so proud of you, my son, and cannot wait to see you, in your dress greens, on your graduation from basic training. I will be one of hundreds of proud mammas, applauding you and all of your fellow soldiers.
Joey, I once protected you; now, you protect me!
Hooah my son, love, your proud Mom, and thank you to all our service men and women, past and present, God bless.
STEPHANIE PLANTE
210 Beaver St.
Keene