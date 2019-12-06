GivingTuesday is a wonderful reveal of the giving nature of where we live as donors open their wallets — and their hearts — for a 24-hour burst of charitable giving that is part of the holiday season.
The Keene Family YMCA is among the many important and hard-working area nonprofits to benefit from this action.
Our amazing, heartfelt donors met a $1,500 matching gift to see that 30 area children, regardless of means, can attend an eight-week swim class ... and those donors didn’t stop there. More than 60 members and community friends more than doubled the match put forth by Tom and Heather Minkler and our friends at Clark-Mortenson Insurance and Dave Therrien.
Donors Tuesday who passed through the Y also gave more than $160 combined to three area nonprofits: the Community Kitchen, the Keene Housing Kids Collaborative and the Monadnock Humane Society.
We are in awe every day of the people who share in a collective action to strengthen the quality of life for everyone where we live, not just at the Y, but across the region where amazing work is being done every day to help families, adults and children who need us most.
The show of support buoys our spirits and emboldens our efforts to be the best community resource we can.
We also thank three area businesses — Panera, Elm City Bagels and Hannaford — for donating bagels, soup, bread, apple cider, apples and more ... enough to last all day.
Our gratitude for the gifts and the support of our efforts is profound.
To all, a peaceful and joyous holiday season!
PAUL MILLER
Director of development
Keene Family YMCA
200 Summit Road
Keene