The Harrisville Children’s Center’s 14th annual online auction began Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. and will end March 22 at 9 p.m. It can be accessed by going to www.hccauction.org. There are 445 items to start, with more being added each week until the end of the auction. There really is something for everyone — far too many things to list in this letter.
I do want to take this opportunity to publicly thank the many businesses and individuals in New Hampshire and beyond who have shown their support by making a donation to our auction. We always find that the most popular auction items are those from businesses closest to home.
Please take a look at this amazing collection of goods and services, and if inclined, place a bid or two.
Sincerely,
LINDA MacGILLVARY, Director
Harrisville Children’s Center
66 Main St.
Harrisville