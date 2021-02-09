The Hand to Heart Project is a nonprofit program based in the Upper Valley area of New Hampshire and Vermont (the Hanover-Lebanon-White River Junction area). We offer free in-home massage and compassionate touch to people with cancer, and to their caregivers. And we are expanding into the Keene area.
Hand to Heart was founded in 2007, and since then has offered its service to people in more than 20 towns in the Upper Valley. Our service is provided by experienced massage therapists who, over the course of thousands of home visits, have provided physical and emotional comfort to people suffering with significant illness. We are also extremely cognizant of the world we live in today, and the need for COVID precautions to keep clients and ourselves safe.
Our clients include people who are newly diagnosed and struggling to envision what is next; people who are in the midst of difficult treatment and fully expect to survive and put cancer behind them; and people who are approaching the end of life. Some clients can get onto a massage table and receive a fairly typical massage session. Others stay in bed or a chair and get a more limited and very light-touch session. We have had clients who are still able to work at their jobs, and others who are not awake anymore as they near death, but who can still benefit from compassionate touch and presence. A family member of a client once said about our program: “Every visit was like a small miracle of suffering made easier through healing touch and presence.”
Our goal is to offer what we do to more people in more places. Last summer, we grew to include 15 towns in southwestern Vermont. Now we are working on an expansion to include the Keene and Brattleboro areas.
If you are dealing with cancer or know someone who is, or if you are the primary caregiver for someone who has cancer and would like to see if your town is among those we will cover as we begin this expansion, or if you just want more information about this unusual program, please contact me at 542-8367 or contact@handtoheartproject.org. Find us online at handtoheartproject.org or on Facebook.
Lastly, I want to emphasize that Hand to Heart’s service is free, period. No means testing, no exceptions.
STEVE GORDON
Executive Director
The Hand to Heart Project
Cornish