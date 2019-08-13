MUCH (Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger) would like the community to know that the US Department of Agriculture has proposed a rule-change that may change the way children in our community are determined to be eligible for the Free and Reduced Lunch program — a program that has been demonstrated to reduce childhood hunger. The proposed change involves eliminating automatic eligibility for children in families that receive SNAP (food stamp) benefits. If this change is approved, the USDA will make it harder for some children from low-income families to get free meals. The New York Times (July 30, 2019) reported that as many of 500,000 children would lose automatic eligibility for Free and Reduced Lunch under the proposed rule change.
The Free and Reduced Lunch program has worked effectively to lessen childhood hunger, improve academic performance, and reduce obesity — at least during the months that children are in school. The Carsey Institute at the University of New Hampshire estimated that 13 percent of households in Cheshire County were food insecure in 2016.
MUCH is a coalition of organizations and individuals who share the goal of ending childhood hunger. On a policy level, we are working to make sure that all children have enough to eat. MUCH was established in 2016 as an initiative of the Keene Elm City Rotary and has since grown to a broad-based coalition of community organizations and individuals.
If you share our concern for childhood hunger and believe the health of our children shouldn’t be used for political gain, consider commenting on this proposed rule change at www.regulations.gov.
Sincerely,
ANN HENDERSON
MUCH Coalition Chair
This letter is also signed by MUCH Coalition members: Carol S. Jue, Maich Gardner, Julie Dickson, Sarah Harpster and Josh Houle.