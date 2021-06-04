GoSTEM refers to a summer program geared towards girls which exposes them to STEM-related curriculum in a fun hands-on fashion taught by a team of experienced instructors. STEM is an acronym which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In the past, GoSTEM served middle school-aged girls, but this year, it is expanding to girls in high school.
It is happening the last full week of July in the TDS building on the Keene State College campus.
There are limited seats available.
To sign up or to find out more about GoSTEM, contact the Continuing Education Dept. at Keene State College.
SUSAN SILK
Creator/Manager GoSTEM
Keene