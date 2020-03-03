The Greater Keene Pops Choir is thrilled to have been awarded a $500 donation from Eversource. On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I wish to express our gratitude for this donation.
For over forty years our community choir has been steadfast in offering non-auditioned volunteer singers a chance to perform and audiences an opportunity to listen to all genres of American music in a mixed choral setting. Like any non-profit organization remaining sustainable on many levels can be a challenge. If it were not for business offering support on many different platforms, the challenge would be even greater.
Thank you so very much!
PAM CROTEAU
Board President
Greater Keene Pops Choir