The Greater Keene Pops Choir is thrilled to have been awarded a $500 donation from Eversource. On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I wish to express our gratitude for this donation.

For over forty years our community choir has been steadfast in offering non-auditioned volunteer singers a chance to perform and audiences an opportunity to listen to all genres of American music in a mixed choral setting. Like any non-profit organization remaining sustainable on many levels can be a challenge. If it were not for business offering support on many different platforms, the challenge would be even greater.

Thank you so very much!

PAM CROTEAU

Board President

Greater Keene Pops Choir