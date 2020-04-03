As one of many local services deemed essential, we are using every precaution to protect our drivers and riders. Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) volunteer drivers continue to give people without access to transportation rides to important destinations.
While many nonemergency medical appointments have been canceled by doctors, we are still available to take people who are feeling well to the grocery stores and to the pharmacy.
Our online staff meetings daily keep us informed of news as it unfolds, and we are overcome with the courage and resilience of our riders and drivers.
We email drivers with updates as we learn them; we call riders simply to check in; and we keep an ear out for developments.
As we all ramp up to fulfill what we can for the region’s public health, we are here for you, and you for us. Let us know how we can help. Call 1-877-428-2882 extension 5. We are all in this together.
ELLEN AVERY
Executive Director
Community Volunteer Transportation Company
375 Jaffrey Road, No. 3
Peterborough