Independence and taking care of one’s own are two qualities ingrained in the heart of Granite Staters which makes supporting the work of local nonprofit Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) easy to do.
CVTC provides no-fee transportation to residents of 34 Monadnock Region towns who are unable to drive due to age, ability, economic situation, or short-term circumstances through a volunteer driver program. It’s a true neighbor helping a neighbor organization. Volunteer drivers give their time and driving ability to those without access to transportation to ensure their fellow Granite Staters have access to food, health care, and other essential human services. In 2021, CVTC’s volunteer drivers collectively donated 4,470 hours and drove 92,677 miles. The Department of Transportation values a volunteer’s service at $18 per hour, making the value of CVTC’s volunteers equal to $80,460!
CVTC enables the people of Monadnock Region the dignity of remaining independent while having their needs met. Families, singles, young or old, all residents of the region benefit from the service CVTC provides. This March please support CVTC at your local town meeting with your vote. Each of the 34 towns served by CVTC has been asked to support the organization financially with a donation of $100 to $5,000 based upon the level of service town residents have been provided by CVTC in the past year. With a lack of public transportation in the region, your support keeps CVTC ready to serve when rides are needed.