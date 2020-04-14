During the COVID-19 virus crisis The Community Kitchen will remain open. However, we have changed the delivery methods of both programs to help keep everyone as safe and healthy as we possibly can, and there appears to be some confusion as to how the programs will continue.
Through our Hot Meals Program the weekday evening meals will be served as take-out from 5-6:20 p.m. Monday to Friday, with lunch on Sunday again being served as a take-out from 11 a.m.-noon. No verification is needed to receive a meal.
Pantry hours are Wednesday 12:30-5 p.m. and Thursday 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and will stay the same, but clients are asked to register at the front door of our building and will then be directed to the back door where they will pick up pre-packed bags of non-perishable pantry basics, bread and desserts, vegetables and fruit, meat, and any other product we have available.
New clients will be given a registration form and are asked to bring their verification paperwork — which includes proof of address, proof of date of birth, and proof of income — the following week, or they can mail copies in.
The organization is still limiting the number of people in the building and encourages their clients to physically distance themselves from other clients when waiting in line outside the building.
Anyone with questions or queries please call 603-352-3200.
Sincerely,
PHOEBE BRAY
Executive Director
The Community Kitchen
Keene