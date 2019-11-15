This Sunday, Nov. 17, St. Stanislaus Church in Winchester will be celebrating their patron saints feast day and also acknowledging the important part that the many Polish immigrants to this area have played and continue to play in its development.
There will be a mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by a potluck luncheon and will be open to all. We are hoping to be able to enjoy many old country dishes from the families in the area.
P.S.: You don’t have to be Polish to enjoy Polish food and maybe learn a little history.
MAUREEN ROBINSON
11 Tamarack Circle
Winchester