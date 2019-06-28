Twenty months ago we outlined a vision of what we wanted to accomplish when the Walldogs came to town. A grand vision that would bring together public art, history and community in a meaningful and enduring way. We think the results speak for themselves.
The magic you are now a part of was the culmination of thousands of hours of volunteer effort. Hundreds of community members pitched in without whom this epic project never could have happened, they all deserve our lasting gratitude.
There are a few volunteers on the organizing team that we would like to shine a bit of light on.
Our volunteer coordinator, Tammy Dwyer. Organizing hundreds of volunteers with calm and grace, she worked tirelessly to keep everyone motivated, happy and on task. What a lovely addition to our merry band.
Megan Welnak managing social media, just wow. Sustaining excitement for the project over an extended period of time, keeping everyone up to date, making sure we addressed misinformation, but most of all keeping it fun for all of us.
The events team; Emily Lavigne, Beth Wood, Molly Fletcher, and Myra Rebillard put together several wonderful community engagement events leading up to the big event and topped it all with a schedule of events during the festival itself that appealed to every community demographic. These women are amazing, our community is fortunate to have this cadre of young talent to pull from.
Our grant team alone raised over $60,000 for the project. We are in awe of the organizational skill of Lisa Sieverts. Lisa, along with Nancy DuBosque, Mindy Cambiar with support from the executive team set the stage for the ongoing phases of our fundraising efforts.
The effort it took to house and feed our 250 volunteer painters was a master class in organization. Many hands were involved but we must point out the four powerhouse women that not only got the job done but did such a remarkable job in executing their plan. The housing team was led by Susan Newcomer and Misty Kennedy; the food team by Deb Rivest and Beth Wood.
Keeping us all organized was Heidi Stanclift, no easy task working with a passel of unskilled volunteers. She smiled through it all even the meetings when we didn’t have heat.
Nicole Melanson was team leader on merchandise and all we can say is wow, the merchandise was as memorable as the festival itself.
We held a four day festival where we created sixteen large scale murals throughout downtown Keene. The complexities to the logistics behind this are astounding, I will pause here to let you ponder what really went into pulling this off and how it was done flawlessly. Warren Davis took on the role of coordinating logistics and he and his wife Kathy not only pulled it off, they set a new bar for Walldog mural events. Without them I shudder to think how we would have accomplished this amazing gift to the community.
This team is the stuff of legend.
With love and gratitude from the Magical History Tour executive committee: Peter Poanessa, Judy Rogers, Rosi Bernardi, Georgia Cassimatis and Rowland Russell.
JUDY ROGERS
Woodbury Street
Keene