I became a CASA volunteer because I wanted to make a difference in my community. Every year, the safety and well-being of hundreds of children and youth are negatively impacted by the choices made by adults in their lives, and when these families enter into the court system, it can be a challenging and confusing time. A Court-Appointed Special Advocate volunteer, when available, is the person assigned by the court to ensure that the best interests of these children are not overlooked in the midst of the legal proceedings.
As a CASA, I regularly visit with my assigned children and I become familiar with the challenges they face. While each situation is unique, in general, their situations are often grim and untenable. Yet I am continually inspired by the resilience of the children and I am joyful when things go well for their parents. CASAs are volunteers, but we serve alongside the lawyers, social workers, and other professionals, and during a court proceeding, our opinions and insights are respected and valued. I had never done this type of work before, but the 40-hour training gave me the knowledge, tools, and confidence to jump in, and whenever I am stumped, someone is available to help.
Too many children are silent victims of the opioid epidemic, and the need for CASA volunteers is growing every year. In 2018, CASA volunteers in New Hampshire served almost 1500 children, but unfortunately, more than 200 children did not have a CASA because there were not enough volunteers to meet the need.
Fortunately, a CASA training will begin in Keene on Sept. 9. Please visit www.casanh.org to learn more. There are some amazing children in our community who could use your help.
THERESA FORD
CASA NH
Winchester