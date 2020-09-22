On Sept. 18, the A.I.M. (academics, integrity, marksmanship) youth trap shooting organization of New Hampshire had the pleasure of hosting a shoot-off “Badges and Barrels” between our youth and N.H. Fish and Game officers at the Ferry Brook range in Cheshire County.
Through great efforts by both parties funds were raised to support our youth shooting team as well as Operation Game Thief (https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ogt/), a program dedicated to promoting ethics and fair chase of fish and wildlife in New Hampshire. N.H. Fish and Game was gracious enough to accept the challenge and showed up 10 officers strong to support the great cause(s). Each and every law enforcement officer was personable, fun and an absolute pleasure to have in our company for the day. We are truly lucky to have such a phenomenal representation of law enforcement within our state.
I think the best part of the entire experience was watching the camaraderie grow between the kids and the officers throughout the day as we broke for lunch, then progressed from traditional trap into some games.
A huge thank you to N.H. Fish and Game for your support once again as well as Ferry Brook Range (CCF&G) in Keene for supplying the venue and time slot for such an amazing event.
ADAM CASTOR
Sullivan