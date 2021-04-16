Hello all,
I am inviting you to the 2021 Virtual Brain Injury and Stroke Conference on Wednesday, May 12 and 13. The Keynote Speaker on Wednesday, May 12 is John D. Corrigan, Ph.D, What Substance Use Disorder Professionals Should Know About Traumatic Brain Injury. Thursday, May 13 Keynote speaker is Abby Maslin, The New Normal: Gratitude, Growth and Transformation after Brain Injury.
I am a member of the NH Brain Injury Association and became involved with this organization when my adolescent sons suffered brain injuries in 1999. The first one was from a van hitting us and, yes, the second one was from an ATV accident.
We have come a long way in understanding how the brain works and its effects on survivors, family members and the community. This year the conference organizers really tried to create an encompassing conference creating tracks for stroke, opioids, brain injury, therapies, special education, survivors and famiies track. I encourage all to attend as brain injuries are called the “Silent Epidemic” because not all injuries are seen through accidents such as my sons’. They can happen from falls, substance abuse, lead poisoning, etc. The causes are not always easy to identify and are different from disabilities and illness.
To find out more information and to register, contact the NH Brain Injury Association site at https://bianh.salsalabs.org/38vbisc
Please contact me if you have any questions as I would be glad to answer them. I ask to share this information with as many as you can as well.
Sincerely,
JEANNINE LECLERC
NH Brain Injury Executive Board Member
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School Remote Learning Support Teacher
Swanzey