This year’s Run-Walk-Smile 5K/1-Mile/10K Chapman challenge marks the seventh year that local citizens have come together to ensure that adults with developmental disabilities get the critical dental care they need. Our deepest thanks go out to the 200-plus registered runners/walkers as well as our sponsors, volunteers and donors for their support of this event. All of us at MDS appreciate their help in improving the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens.
Dozens of area businesses and dentists played a key role as sponsors, and many also walked or ran in the event. We’re especially grateful to our lead sponsors, AmeriHealth Caritas, Children’s Dental Care, Clark-Mortenson, Savings Bank of Walpole and Raynor Dental. Special thanks to Raynor Dental for stepping up this year not only as a lead sponsor but as our tech/timing sponsor.
We want to give special recognition to Keene High School Interact students who so effectively served as course marshals. They have worked with us on the race since its start in 2015, and their efforts and enthusiasm are always impressive. We also want to thank Danielle Ruffo of the Savings Bank of Walpole, for serving as MC and head cheerleader at this year’s event.
Thanks to all who help us in our ongoing initiative to provide better dental care and improved health outcomes for those with disabilities. Together we are making progress, and have been able to provide critical dental services for more than 125 individuals over the past several years. We are grateful for the community’s continued support of the work of MDS and its partners so that people with developmental and related disabilities are able to lead meaningful lives and contribute to our community.