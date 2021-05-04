Men Who Cook has been a critical fundraising dining event to benefit Monadnock Family Services for the past 18 years. This fun annual event has been enjoyed by the chefs and hundreds of families who have attended. Last year the March event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This year a cookbook containing recipes from our chefs has been created. From appetizers to desserts and everything in between, this cookbook is guaranteed to enhance your meal planning and entertaining. The 2021 Men Who Cook will be held as a virtual event on May 15 at 6 p.m. A $25 donation will provide one ticket to the virtual event, a cookbook containing the chefs’ recipes and two raffle tickets. Proceeds from this year’s event will help to support The America Reads Program at MFS, which provides support to area school children.
I have enjoyed being a chef at this event for 10 years. I hope that you will join me this year in supporting this virtual event on May 15. You will have some fun, receive a great cookbook, maybe win some raffle prizes and support the America Reads Program at MFS. Tickets can be purchased through the Monadnock Family Services website at mfs.org.
BOB ROONEY SR.
Keene