On behalf of the Cheshire Fair Association Board of Directors, I would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to everyone who played a role in our very successful 81st Annual Cheshire Fair.
The fair would not be possible without our many sponsors. Local businesses stepped up their support this year and enabled us to bring in some great new entertainment which was very well received. With your continued support, we hope to keep the fair growing for years to come.
We would also like to thank all our vendors. Our fair had a great variety of vendors this year, including some first timers and some traditional vendors that have been with us for years. We appreciate you all.
We could not put on such an event without our super band of superintendents and volunteers. Your hard work and dedication are what makes our fair successful.
Lastly, we would like to thank everyone who attended the 2019 Cheshire Fair. We organize this fair for you. We strive to make our fair a family fun, agriculture-based fair that is part of your family’s summer tradition.
Our board is already hard at work planning next year’s fair and we hope to make it bigger and better again! With the support of this amazing community we will truly succeed!
Sincerely,
GARY DAVIS
President, Cheshire Fair Association, Inc.