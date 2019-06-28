We’d like to thank the many, many community members who have assisted us this year in our health and wellness activities, education and prevention programs. Their generosity, time, expertise, resources and commitment have enabled us to integrate wellness throughout our middle and high school improving all in making choices towards living healthy and fulfilling lives:
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention Center, Katrina Nugent, Education Coordinator, Prevention, and Megan Fulton Prevention Educator and Green Dot Coordinator; Sarah Johnston, Monadnock Drug and Alcohol Coalition; Kate McNally, Program Manager, MS, CTTS, Cheshire Coalition for Tobacco Free Communities, Center for Population Health, Cheshire Medical Center; Carmen Trafton, Executive Director, Samaritans; Sara Pelkey, Youth Wellness Coordinator, Center for Population Health, Cheshire Medical Center; Jane E. Skantze, Certified Prevention Specialist (CPS), Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator, Center for Population Health, Monadnock Voices for Prevention, Greater Monadnock Public Health Region, Cheshire Medical Center; Erin Temmen, Community Involvement Programs, Events Communications Manager, C&S Wholesale Grocers; Dr. John “Jack” Welnak; Jessica Gagne Cloutier, Coordinator of Community Services at Keene State College; Caylee Chunga, Insurance Agent, AAA New England.
Sincerely,
JEANNINE LECLERC
Integration Specialist and Wellness Coordinator
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School
Swanzey