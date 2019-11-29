It has been said “A Person can make a Difference — A Team can make a Miracle.”
I have seen this occur every day when the cold weather comes to Keene. For over six years, an All Volunteer Program kicks off after Thanksgiving and continues through the coldest months of winter.
Gearing up, stocking up, recruiting, shopping, meeting, planning with the six church groups involved starts mid-October.
The day after Thanksgiving, a team shows up at 6 a.m. to prepare, set up, cook and serve a nourishing hot breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. to the people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in our community. Every morning, Monday to Saturday, despite holidays or weather, a team comes to the Community Kitchen and does what is necessary to provide this important work.
We have seen men, women, children, and occasionally little babies come through the doors grateful for the warmth, food and welcoming kindness. One guest told me “It’s the best breakfast in Keene!”
We are lucky to have the kind, positive people and supportive Church Groups in Keene to continue to make this miracle happen every day: Keene Unitarian Universalist Church; Trinity Lutheran Church; United Church of Christ; St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Knights of Columbus 5414; St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus 819; St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and Parish of the Holy Spirit.
CAROL HILL
Coordinator, Monadnock Interfaith Project
37 Ward Circle
Keene