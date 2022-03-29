Early April: In the Fire Next Time
I heard not the rifle shot,
did not see the man fall.
I heard only news reports,
saw only pictures of the fallen man
on the motel balcony,
his friends in search of rifle and assassin.
I saw his widow and children
dignified in grief.
I thought of my brown-skinned friend Russell.
Had he heard the shot,
wept with the widow and her children?
When we were children
Russell and I raced our playground
to reach home plate first.
Russell always slid home and won.
January 1953 my father bought our first TV.
My friend’s family did not own one.
I invited Russell to our house.
We watched an American hero
lay his left hand on the Bible,
raise his right to solemnly swear
to preserve, protect, and defend
the Constitution of the United States.
“What’s that kid doing here?”
I heard my father ask my mother.
I didn’t hear her answer,
only the protection of her words.
A year later
Russell’s house burned to the ground.
The family survived and moved away.
I never heard from Russell again.
Where was Russell
early April 1968?
In school
or on patrol in Nam
to preserve, protect, and defend
the Constitution?
Did he help an alleged enemy he could not trust?
Or was he working for the Man?
Would he have called me ‘Whitey’
that early spring
like some students did
at the school where I taught
an empire’s rise and fall?
The day before the man fell,
students and I had been friends,
collegial acquaintances chatting
about Mets’ and Yankees’ fortunes
in a not so strange land.
The fire next time raged.
It would scar some of us,
kill some of us.
Then, and now,
I hope my friend somewhere, somehow,
teaches how to extinguish fires
never to rage and burn again.
JACK HITCHNER
Keene
Word Salad to Go
Let me get into your wheelhouse once again and unpack a few things. First, some housekeeping items. We’re all stakeholders here so either you get with the program or adios, you can’t have it both ways! If the metrics are correct and I believe they are, it’s a win-win situation therefore, our end game is spot on. Yes, there is a lot of fake news out there intended to weaponize our talking points. Honestly, it’s exhausting, but if you have checked all the boxes, you’ll be on cloud nine and have that long awaited aha, moment! Guaranteed! Again, I advise you to double down and please, just throw out the bathwater not the baby this time! Sorry, it appears I’m getting off track, derailed again! Fast forward, as I have said countless many times my door is always open and remember we have bigger fish to fry. Finally, as our motto so fittingly reminds us, teamwork makes dream work possible.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene