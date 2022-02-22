The Journey

A morning walk, out through the woods

My time to be alone

Amazed at all the species here

And how the trees have grown

So many such I cannot count

But here I see a few

And ferns and moss and wildflowers

Dripping with morning dew

And now with grass along my path

Continuing my search

There to my left a gallant Oak

And lanes of Golden Birch

Between stonewalls just to my right

Rock Maples in a line

What once was a much-traveled road

Now filled with Spruce and Pine

An orchard further up the hill

With apples almost ripe

I picked one but I could not tell

The flavor or the type

But now my time to turn around

The blue sky in my youth

Now changed and there are clouds above

So telling of the truth

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Flushed (M’s Untold Story)

For four long years it happened

Flush after flush

There seemed to be no explanation

And on and on it went

Even the plumbing elite, the Hall of Famers, of D.C. were stumped

“We did our best, Ma’am!” they bowed.

After which, one outfit after another got their tushes booted

To the front gate, a short distance from the River Styx

Their time and efforts cast to the trash heap of, sorry not sorry

The toilets in the imperial water closets built by black hands

Were jammed with wads of paper

Mostly in M’s boudoir of all places

The waterlogged strips bound tighter than J. Lo’s spandex leggings

Caused the obstruction

But why?

Interestingly and now as historians have recently confirmed,

Plunging had become an art form within the great walls

Everyone had their own favorite plunger

From the very mundane to the pro “no clog” model

Soon “unjamming” became a clandestine “in house” competition

“The public can never hear about this,” their small handed commandant whined

And little did the public know of the hardships

Of the sacrifices that were made to keep the drains open and free

It seemed however, that the competition brought with it a modicum of happiness

To “M” and the tribe

This little bit of a competitive nightly humor

Was the panacea so desperately needed

Who could clear a drain the fastest?

Who had the muscle, the stamina, or that special touch?

A stinky issue became a win, the first of its kind

*Now two years hence

There came a new certified tenant

Suddenly and miraculously the longstanding clogged bowl conundrum mysteriously vanished

And with the last whiff of passing gas dissipating with the coat tails of what had been

The D.C. plumbing elites found themselves lost for a rational explanation

The “why” may never be known, but conspiracies continued to flourish hither and yon

“Beats me, I guess that durn head scratching problem’s been self-rectified somehow,”

One Hall of Famer was overheard mumbling as he gasped for untainted air

*As reported by FOX News

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

