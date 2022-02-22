The Journey
A morning walk, out through the woods
My time to be alone
Amazed at all the species here
And how the trees have grown
So many such I cannot count
But here I see a few
And ferns and moss and wildflowers
Dripping with morning dew
And now with grass along my path
Continuing my search
There to my left a gallant Oak
And lanes of Golden Birch
Between stonewalls just to my right
Rock Maples in a line
What once was a much-traveled road
Now filled with Spruce and Pine
An orchard further up the hill
With apples almost ripe
I picked one but I could not tell
The flavor or the type
But now my time to turn around
The blue sky in my youth
Now changed and there are clouds above
So telling of the truth
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Flushed (M’s Untold Story)
For four long years it happened
Flush after flush
There seemed to be no explanation
And on and on it went
Even the plumbing elite, the Hall of Famers, of D.C. were stumped
“We did our best, Ma’am!” they bowed.
After which, one outfit after another got their tushes booted
To the front gate, a short distance from the River Styx
Their time and efforts cast to the trash heap of, sorry not sorry
The toilets in the imperial water closets built by black hands
Were jammed with wads of paper
Mostly in M’s boudoir of all places
The waterlogged strips bound tighter than J. Lo’s spandex leggings
Caused the obstruction
But why?
Interestingly and now as historians have recently confirmed,
Plunging had become an art form within the great walls
Everyone had their own favorite plunger
From the very mundane to the pro “no clog” model
Soon “unjamming” became a clandestine “in house” competition
“The public can never hear about this,” their small handed commandant whined
And little did the public know of the hardships
Of the sacrifices that were made to keep the drains open and free
It seemed however, that the competition brought with it a modicum of happiness
To “M” and the tribe
This little bit of a competitive nightly humor
Was the panacea so desperately needed
Who could clear a drain the fastest?
Who had the muscle, the stamina, or that special touch?
A stinky issue became a win, the first of its kind
*Now two years hence
There came a new certified tenant
Suddenly and miraculously the longstanding clogged bowl conundrum mysteriously vanished
And with the last whiff of passing gas dissipating with the coat tails of what had been
The D.C. plumbing elites found themselves lost for a rational explanation
The “why” may never be known, but conspiracies continued to flourish hither and yon
“Beats me, I guess that durn head scratching problem’s been self-rectified somehow,”
One Hall of Famer was overheard mumbling as he gasped for untainted air
*As reported by FOX News
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene