A thank you letter to Daniel Swett in kind,

And to Jon Ripley also to find.

Some of your poems are epic.

There are---

Poems of memory that bring back our own

Thoughts of homes that we once owned.

And poems about those early years,

There are some that to our eyes bring tears.

And there are those that make us proud,

And some that cause us to laugh out loud.

And some in patriotic rhyme

That keeps our country’s hist’ry in mind.

And so, do please, our dear Daniel,

Do keep on doing what you do so well.

And to Jon Ripley, I’d say the same,

For his lines are true and his themes remain.

So thank you, Jon, for Asinus,

There was a story to tell.

And thank you, Jon, for other ones

That you have done so well.

Some of your poems are epic.

SHIRLEY CAREY

Keene

O! Ukraine!

Every day I pray for Ukraine

But it seems to do no good.

And every day we feel their pain

And see rubble where buildings stood.

The women and children must take flight

Taking just one bag with them,

Leaving husbands and dads behind to fight

Not knowing if they’ll see them again.

These waves of refugees forced to flee

Do so through “humanitarian corridors”.

“Humanitarian”—a strange word to see

When applied to Putin’s war.

As the Russians bomb and shell

Hospitals, schools and apartment buildings.

The refugee numbers swell and swell

And Putin goes on with the killing.

Claiming that he’s stopping a genocide

By Ukraine’s supposed Nazis,

While the truth he continues to hide

So the Russian people won’t see

That HE’S committing the genocide

For the land he wants to seize

To fulfill some grandiose scheme

To restore the Russian empire.

And if you stand in the way of his dream

The consequences are dire.

He even issued a chilling threat

To nuke any who intervene.

So it’s a “no” to Ukraine’s ask for jets

And a no-fly zone over the whole scene.

O! Ukraine! We feel your pain!

At least that’s what we say.

But these words seem empty, spoken in vain

When we’re so far away

And we send no troops or jets

Just military supplies instead.

We’ll have to live with our regrets

As the Ukrainians struggle to bury their dead.

For fear of World War III

We partially appease this evil man

And hope we’re not repeating history

And the mistakes of Neville Chamberlain.

For if Putin achieves success

With his brutal war

He’ll want more, not less

As he stands at Poland’s door.

So we hope the sanctions work

To blunt his aspirations

And that he doesn’t go berserk

On account of his frustrations.

And that brave Ukraine and Zelenskyy

Can thwart the Russian thug

And that someday soon we’ll see

Ukraine’s women and children return to give their men a hug!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

