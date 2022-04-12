A thank you letter to Daniel Swett in kind,
And to Jon Ripley also to find.
Some of your poems are epic.
There are---
Poems of memory that bring back our own
Thoughts of homes that we once owned.
And poems about those early years,
There are some that to our eyes bring tears.
And there are those that make us proud,
And some that cause us to laugh out loud.
And some in patriotic rhyme
That keeps our country’s hist’ry in mind.
And so, do please, our dear Daniel,
Do keep on doing what you do so well.
And to Jon Ripley, I’d say the same,
For his lines are true and his themes remain.
So thank you, Jon, for Asinus,
There was a story to tell.
And thank you, Jon, for other ones
That you have done so well.
Some of your poems are epic.
SHIRLEY CAREY
Keene
O! Ukraine!
Every day I pray for Ukraine
But it seems to do no good.
And every day we feel their pain
And see rubble where buildings stood.
The women and children must take flight
Taking just one bag with them,
Leaving husbands and dads behind to fight
Not knowing if they’ll see them again.
These waves of refugees forced to flee
Do so through “humanitarian corridors”.
“Humanitarian”—a strange word to see
When applied to Putin’s war.
As the Russians bomb and shell
Hospitals, schools and apartment buildings.
The refugee numbers swell and swell
And Putin goes on with the killing.
Claiming that he’s stopping a genocide
By Ukraine’s supposed Nazis,
While the truth he continues to hide
So the Russian people won’t see
That HE’S committing the genocide
For the land he wants to seize
To fulfill some grandiose scheme
To restore the Russian empire.
And if you stand in the way of his dream
The consequences are dire.
He even issued a chilling threat
To nuke any who intervene.
So it’s a “no” to Ukraine’s ask for jets
And a no-fly zone over the whole scene.
O! Ukraine! We feel your pain!
At least that’s what we say.
But these words seem empty, spoken in vain
When we’re so far away
And we send no troops or jets
Just military supplies instead.
We’ll have to live with our regrets
As the Ukrainians struggle to bury their dead.
For fear of World War III
We partially appease this evil man
And hope we’re not repeating history
And the mistakes of Neville Chamberlain.
For if Putin achieves success
With his brutal war
He’ll want more, not less
As he stands at Poland’s door.
So we hope the sanctions work
To blunt his aspirations
And that he doesn’t go berserk
On account of his frustrations.
And that brave Ukraine and Zelenskyy
Can thwart the Russian thug
And that someday soon we’ll see
Ukraine’s women and children return to give their men a hug!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland