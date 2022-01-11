Operation Santa of Rindge again helped numerous children have a wonderful Christmas.
This wouldn’t have been possible without the generous donations of time, funds and gifts from many local citizens.
There were 52 large contractor bags distributed to 20 families on Dec 23, 2021. There were many elves from the Rindge Woman’s Club who help with making tags, distributing posters, shopping, sorting and wrapping gifts, along with a moving crew of three men to get the bags from the house to the garage.
We especially wish to thank the sponsors of our giving trees: Ingalls Memorial Library, TD Bank, Verizon and Walmart, all of Rindge. P.O.O.R. of Rindge again provided funds for warm coats, snow pants and boots.
We again worked with FPU so that each child received at least two books. Market Basket employees collected so that each family received food gift cards.
We thank the citizens, organizations and West Rindge United Methodist Church who adopted entire families.
Walmart also provided some winter outerwear and a Christmas tree to give to a family.
Each year shows a wonderful community spirit with all the folks who continue to take tags to provide gifts.
We’re grateful to all who contributed in any way; it takes many hands to provide a great day.