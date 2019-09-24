The Keene High School class of ’69 recently held its 50th reunion at the beautiful Keene State College camp on Wilson Pond in Swanzey. We were blessed with two glorious days of mild weather when events began Friday night, Aug. 30.
An ‘ice-breaker’ was held that evening at the Firecrackers Restaurant, which catered the evening meal. The next morning a tour of the “old” high school was held followed by a golf tourney. From 3 to 10 p.m., a wonderful mixer was held with a meal catered by High Tea Caterers (owner Maureen Metevier).
I believe I am speaking for all class of ‘69 Keene High School and Junior High alumni who attended the reunion, in saying we have many folks to thank for bringing this tremendous event to fruition. I hope I have included everyone who helped.
All of our successful reunions over this past half century (believe it or not!) would never have been possible without the enduring and faithful help of some very special classmates.
Much to our credit the Keene High School class of ‘69 has held nine reunions and all but one were organized by a selfless and extremely compassionate individual: Pam Russell Slack. She has tirelessly coordinated all our events years ahead of time, delving into the next one as soon as we have said our good-byes at the most recent. We can not thank you enough, Pam, and hope you will continue to lead us. These reunions could not have been as successful as they have been without you!
Class President Dean Eaton did not know, I believe, what he was getting into when he was elected our Senior Class President in 1969. That position came with the enormous responsibility of being the president, well, forever. Thanks to you, Dean, and all your hard work.
A special thanks we extend to Lisa Welch Lawrence for continuously maintaining and updating the class address list, compiling name cards, etc. This was an extensive job, and Pam said Lisa has been instrumental and invaluable in helping at all the reunions with her for at least 20 years or more. Thank you, Lisa.
It has been 52 years since some of us read the sign beneath Mrs. Drew’s 7th grade classroom clock that read “Time Will pass. Will you?”
And we did.
As many years have also disappeared since we “had” to memorize the KJHS song with lines as “For mem’ries we revere ... as we will remember our Keene Junior High.”
And 47 years since learning the KHS school song: “Through the four long years of high school ‘mid scenes we love so well and the mystic charms of knowledge we so vainly seek to spell.”
Those volunteering on our Reunion Committee include: Pam Russell Slack, Dean Eaton, Lisa Lawrence, Pam Mattson Blair, Deb Macri, Diana Jacobs, Paul Szoc, Kathy Abbott, Linda Rowell Kelly, Brenda Reyor Lemon, Steve Seraichick and Mark Aron. We extend a special thanks to Pam Blair for organizing the high school tour, Pam Russell for organizing the ice-breaker evening, Paul Szoc for heading up the golf tourney, Kathy Abbott for her wonderful video display of year book and reunion pics. on a slide show at the mixer and, also for her posting pics. after the reunion on the class web-site as well and to Linda Rowell Kelly for her art-work on the invitation.
Everyone was thrilled to participate in the ‘candid’ shots taken by Luxury Box Photo Booth, owned and run by Ryan Watterson and his partner Melissa Alexander. It was a huge hit (those pics can also be seen on the class website).
In conclusion, lest we forget, here’s to “Dear old Keene High School and the orange and the black.”
Again, thanks to everyone who volunteered allowing us to rekindle old friendships, to revisit our “glory days” and for helping us make another “revered memory” we can share at our next reunion!
See you then!
Sincerely,
LORNA LEIGH BRONSON (SHARPS)
KHS class of 1969
Holderness