We would like to invite the community to two events that are free and open to the public.
This year’s annual Holocaust Memorial lecture, “Is the Past a Foreign Country? Holocaust Memory and Education in the 21st Century” will be delivered by Ronald Leopold, the Executive Director of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room in the Young Student Center at Keene State College.
This year’s annual Kristallnacht Remembrance will take place on Nov. 7 with a theme of “Voices of the Witness and Hope: Who do we wish to be?” Remembering “Kristallnacht” (Nazi pogrom of 1938) allows our community to reflect upon how its memory challenges us to secure the foundations of our democracy and expand its promise. As most public officials in Nazi Germany looked away, participated, or followed orders not to intervene during the November pogrom, it is indeed a powerful moment when our city officials stand with us and publicly rededicate themselves to their mission to serve, protect, and minister to all members of our community. City leaders, the mayor, Keene Police and Fire Departments, the Interfaith Clergy Association, Congregation Ahavas Achim, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, and area students will once again participate. We will be joined by a 1981 Nobel Peace Prize recipient who worked with the UNHCR in providing aid and protection of victims of genocide in Bosnia in 1995-96 and Holocaust survivor Kathy Preston. The Keene Middle School Show Choir and MoCo Arts will perform. We will focus on German refugees who fled the Nazis, found safe haven in the United States, and served as US Army intelligence officers known as the “Ritchie Boys.”
The Colonial Theatre co-sponsors this annual event with the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College. Cheshire TV will broadcast the commemoration.
The Commemoration will take place in Keene’s Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Please join us for this powerful one-hour remembrance.
TOM WHITE, Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies
VICKY PITTMAN, the Colonial Theatre