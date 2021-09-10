Each year in late August, the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC) and partner organizations coordinate a one-day Farm Tour in which farms throughout the Monadnock Region open their barn doors, llama pens, dairy barns, flower gardens and more to provide the community an experience of their day-to-day lives bringing food to our tables.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of local farms to our food security, health and well-being. Monadnock farms deliver 14 million tons of local food annually to our communities. Farms add jobs and infuse income into our local economies, which helps everyone, in turn.
We want to thank all of you who keep our economy strong by supporting local farms through attending the Farm Tour and by wholesale purchasing at farm stands, farmers markets and through CSAs. The Monadnock Farm Tour offers farmers one more wholesale purchasing opportunity to help buoy their annual budgets.
Until farm subsidies are available to small and moderate-sized farms (like most of New England’s farms), it is vital to keep supporting local farms through wholesale purchasing and by using your EBT/SNAP card at designated grocery stores, farm stands and farmers markets, by promoting farm-to-school curriculum, and meals in schools, at businesses and in institutions, and by purchasing local throughout the year. Don’t know what’s available each month? Check out NH Harvest of the Month.
Free resources like recipes, lessons, guides and more can be found on the website.
We want to thank this year’s participating farms in the Monadnock Farm Tour:
Archway Farm (pork, chicken — farm stand); Cheshire Garden (flowers, herbs, fruit preserves, small cakes and more — farm stand); Cornucopia Project (high school student education farm, farm-to-school education — farm stand) Crescendo Acres Farm (alpaca products, llamas, mini horses and more — farm stand); Draft Gratitude (rescued draft horses); Echo Farm Puddings (dairy farm; Cabot Coop member, puddings), Peep Willow Farm/Monadnock Pastures (housing development with horse pastures).
Please continue to support these farms by visiting their farms stands or by contacting them directly.
Thank you to our partners, the Monadnock Food Coop and the Cheshire County Conservation District for their on-going support throughout the year.
ROE-ANN TASOULAS
MFCC Director, on behalf of MFCC Board of Directors