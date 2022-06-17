I am writing to give sincerest thanks to everyone in the community who supported A wonderful fundraising event: our Price-Less Yard Sale, held on Saturday, June 11, for two local humane organizations that are dedicated to helping animals and people — Monadnock Humane Society and Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption.
We want to thank all those who donated the thousands of fabulous items. We are overwhelmed by your generosity. We thank those who came to the event and gave support by purchasing items by donation. There were so many other events going on, and we appreciate that you chose to come to this event. We also wish to thank the local media for promoting the event and getting the word out for us. Special thanks to Rich and Laura Comeau, who came by afterward to take the remaining items away.
We especially want to thank the volunteers who were there to help before, during and after the event. Your commitment and hard work were greatly appreciated and made such a difference. We’re so pleased that with everyone’s help, we were able to raise a total of over $1,500 — half each to Monadnock Humane Society and Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption — to support their work.
Peterborough Paw Spa has been honored to be able to host this event, and we look forward to hosting another Price-Less Yard Sale in 2023.