Crystal Lewis has joined Savings Bank of Walpole as a business development officer, the local bank announced in a recent news release.
In her new post, Lewis is tasked with establishing and expanding customer relationships and with identifying new services and products for the bank to offer.
“We’d like to welcome Crystal to SBW as our Business Development Officer,” bank President Mark Bodin said. “Her extensive experience in sales, marketing and promotion is a valuable asset for the Bank and we’re excited to have her join our team.”
Lewis, of Keene, joins the Walpole-based bank after stints as sales manager and marketing consultant for Monadnock Broadcasting Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Mass., and she is a member of the Keene Lions Club.