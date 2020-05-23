Two members of the city’s Parks and Recreation staff recently reached a professional-development milestone, the department announced in a news release.
Brianne Rafford-Varley, recreation programmer, and Kaitlyn Nowlan, recreation coordinator, were credentialed recently as certified youth sports administrators by the Academy for Youth Sports Administrators, the department said. The academy is sponsored by the National Alliance for Youth Sports.
After completing in a series of webinars and the registration process, Rafford-Varley and Knowlan join a cadre of more than 5,100 certified youth sports administrators, who are charged with ensuring that communities provide a quality youth sports experience to all, the release notes.