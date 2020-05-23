Mary E. Jensen is the new project manager at the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility, the center announced in a recent news release.
Jensen is the former sustainability director at Keene State College, a position in which she helped to integrate sustainabile practices into the college’s campus and programs, the release notes. She is a board member of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition and volunteers at Maplewood Nursing Home and the Keene Senior Center. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s from Norwich University and a Bachelor of Arts from Keene State, according to the release.
The Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility, at Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene, was founded to commemorate the life of Jonathan Daniels. An Episcopal seminarian, Daniels has been viewed as a civil rights icon since he was shot and killed in 1965 in Haynesville, Ala.
One of Jensen’s first tasks, the release notes, is to develop the center’s space into an interactive, reflective and forward-looking space. She is collaborating with local organizations to provide activities, educational opportunities and projects that will embody Daniels’ legacy.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County, and the Daniels Center, is at 246 Main St. in Keene.